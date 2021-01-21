Unit 2 Superintendent Contract Extended

Following a one hour and 20 minute closed session, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action Tuesday night on personnel matters.

The contract for Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson was extended one year. It now runs through June 30 of 2025.

Any adjustments of salary will be determined later.

The motion on the contract extension was approved 5-1 with Laura Wall voting “no.” Approving it were Randi Workman, Brian Zeeb, Aimee Frey, Dan Sidwell and Nate Prater. Edmar Schreiber was absent.

Also in the contract, the board approved 10 administrative days, in addition to Olson’s 20 vacation days and 260 working days per year. Those administrative days can be taken when students aren’t in school, without using vacation days.

The board passed a memorandum of understanding with the Greenville Education Association and the Greenville Education Support Personnel Association regarding COVID-19 related absences.

A motion to honorably discharge Kim Bone, previous high school custodian, was approved.

Kirsten Apponey was hired as girls track coach at the high school for this spring.

The board approved leaves of absence for bus drivers Toni Wylde and Jennifer Papin, and GES Kindergarten Paraprofessional Erin Kennedy.