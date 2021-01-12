Unit 2 Superintendent On Future Of Classes & Sports

Late last week, Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson issued a newsletter about the immediate future of classes in the school district.

Currently, students are attending school in-person four days a week with Friday class work by remote learning. Full time remote learning is still available.

Olson advised in the coming weeks, district officials will be determining the learning format for the second half of the school year. The second semester and third quarter start January 25.

The superintendent said any decisions will be made after consulting with the Bond County Health Department as local, regional, and state metrics are monitored.

According to Olson, safety will continue to be at the forefront of the decision-making process.

He does not anticipate the district returning to the hybrid model of learning.

School officials know some families prefer online learning only. The option will remain available the rest of the school year.

However, families wishing to change learning formats must notify their child’s school by January 15. Olson recommends parents discuss changes in learning format with the child’s teacher and school principal.

The superintendent stated school administrators believe in-person learning gives students the best chance to be successful and acquire necessary skills.

The status of athletics in regard to COVID-19 was also addressed recently by Superintendent Olson.

He advised school athletics at any level are currently not allowed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Olson said Illinois remains in Tier 3, for now, so all sports are on pause and no date has been given when interscholastic competition will be allowed to start.

According to Olson, the junior high and high school associations report if any region of the state meets the guidelines to move to Tier 2 mitigations, they may do so starting January 15.

Olson said medium risk sports would be allowed to practice, but games would not be allowed. Basketball is still listed as a high risk sport, and could not practice, even if a region goes to Tier 2, Olson advised.

He added if a region remains in Tier 3, sports for schools in the region would remain paused.