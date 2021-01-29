Vandalia & KC Officials Discuss Workforce Development

Vandalia officials recently met with representatives of Kaskaskia College to discuss workforce development opportunities.

While the original discussion was designed for Vandalia’s newest manufacturer Atlas 46, Mayor Ricky Gotman proposed the workforce training program be offered at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Education Center, as it could benefit other local industries such as Kanata Blanket in Vandalia and DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville.

The K.C. program will provide employee training, providing great opportunity for adult and youth workers.