Zoning Administrator & Building Inspector Resigning

After nine years in the position, Ed Doll announced at Tuesday’s Bond County Board meeting he will be resigning as county zoning administrator and building inspector.

Near the end of the meeting, the county board went into executive session to discuss a contract proposal presented by Doll. Upon returning to open session, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris told Doll the board would keep the same contract terms as before.

Doll then said he will be submitting a letter of resignation. He said the board has been easy to work with, but there were changes he said he’d like to see. He also said he would stay in the position until a replacement was selected.

Board members thanked Doll for his service over the years.