The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting that 1.65% of the population of Bond County have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

As of Monday, February 1, the IDPH reports Bond County has an inventory of 340 vaccines and has administered a total of 1,274 vaccinations.

The seven day rolling average for vaccinations is 61.

IDPH reports 274 people in Bond County have been fully vaccinated.

The total population of Bond County is 16,630.