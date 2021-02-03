2020 Keyesport Fire Protection District Awards

Three members of the Keyesport Fire Protection District were honored at the recent annual banquet.

Chad Vohlken, who has been with the department 10 years, was selected as First Responder of the Year for 2020.

Jim Edwards was presented the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Mark Schmitt was recognized for 30 years of service. He has been assistant chief over 16 years and still serves the department as a firefighter.

Fire Chief Jim Golder reported the Keyesport District firefighters responded to 136 alarms last year.

A total of 104 were for emergency medical and rescue incidents.

There were four structure fires, two vehicle fires, and eight calls for grass, brush and field fires.

The department responded to three calls pertaining to hazardous materials.