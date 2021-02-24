Accreditation For HSHS Holy Family Hospital

Representatives of the HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s laboratory team that are celebrating the lab receiving the College of American Pathologists (CAP) accreditation include (left to right): David Seth, Carla Nusbaum, Heather Watson and Sue Faber. Absent from photo: Charlotte Abaye, Diane Bowden and Makalynn Ishmael.
The HSHS Holy Family Hospital laboratory has received accreditation from the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.

This was based in a recent on-site inspection by CAP representatives. They examined the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years. Also looked at were laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program, and overall management.

The hospital was congratulated for excellence in services provided.

Holy Family Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Cornelius said, “This accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing quality care close to home.”

