Ag Education Resources Available

Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom is offering resources for teachers and families with at-home learners.

Emily Hartmann, executive director of the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District, told WGEL the organization recognizes the changes teachers have faced this year, so they partnered with the IAA Foundation and Illinois Farm Bureau to put together some virtual farm tours, lesson plans, and more. The material is designed for teachers and home school teachers provide a variety of resources. Professional development training opportunities for teachers will also be offered.

The website can be accessed at BondSWCD.org.

Hartmann said any teacher can also implement this program in their classroom at school.