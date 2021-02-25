Ag In The Classroom Game App Available

Ag In The Classroom has a new game available that can be accessed through your Internet device.

Bond County Ag In The Classroom Executive Director Emily Hartmann told WGEL the game is on an app that you can download from your Apple or Android app store. It’s a farm game for students and adults, which teaches you about farming and crops around the world. She said it also teaches responsible use of resources.

The website is at BondSWCD.org.

The mission of the Bond County Agriculture in the Classroom Program is to increase ag literacy and advance ag, by providing educational programs in schools, at community programs and at outreach events.