Ameren IL Asks Customers To Use Less Electricity During Cold Spell

As Ameren Illinois monitors the extreme cold temperatures and the impact on utility systems throughout the Midwest and in southern portions of the country, the company is asking its customers to take steps to reduce electricity usage until further notice.

“Our grid is performing well,” said George Justice, Vice President, Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. “However, conserving electricity usage will help others across the state and region and also help customers save money. We appreciate our customers’ support and understanding as we work together to lessen the strain on the nationwide energy delivery system and get through this record cold spell.”

Here are some of the immediate ways to conserve electricity:

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

Turn your thermostat down at night while sleeping.

Unplug or turn off non-essential appliances.

Avoid using large appliances such as ovens and dryers.

Reduce the temperature setting on electric water heaters.

Ameren Illinois is also encouraging customers to use natural gas more conservatively during the period.