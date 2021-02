The Bond County CEO program is accepting application from students who would like to be in the Class of 2022.

The application process is open through March 12 at BondCountyCEO.com.

The class is open to current junior students at Mulberry Grove and Greenville high schools.

CEO allows students to learn business skills and gain business experience in the real world.

Started in Bond County in 2018, a total of 53 senior students have taken the course in the four-year history of the CEO program.