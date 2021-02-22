Arrest In Decatur Murder Of Greenville Man

Decatur police made an arrest last Friday in the November 2020 murder of Bond County native John Betscher.

A 23-year-old Decatur man was taken into custody for first degree murder while he was at the Macon County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

The 63-year-old Betscher was working at his JB’s Store in Decatur, the night of November 14, when a subject pulled up to the drive-through window and fired several shots, fatally wounding Betscher.

John Betscher was originally from Greenville. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and Millikin University.