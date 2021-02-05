ATM Tampering Leads To Pursuit & Arrest In Pontoon Beach

A Missouri man who tampered with an ATM in Pocahontas led numerous law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through the Metro East before being arrested Thursday.

Pocahontas Police Officer Kenny Elliott told WGEL he was notified of an alarm sounding at the ATM in the Powhatan parking lot in Pocahontas Thursday around 11:30 AM. Upon his arrival, Elliott observed a car parked at an odd angle near the ATM and 32 year old Matthew J. Knebel, of Lee Summit, MO, getting into the car wearing gloves. Knebel drove away and Elliott followed the vehicle on Interstate 70 toward Greenville. Elliott said he initiated a traffic stop at Exit 41 and Knebel fled. He pursued Knebel past the Greenville FCI to Route 127 and back onto Interstate 70, this time westbound. Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies joined the chase. Bond County authorities called off the pursuit at the Bond/Madison County line and several other agencies picked up the chase, which extended to Collinsville and the SIU Edwardsville campus.

Pontoon Beach Police managed to stop the vehicle near I-270 and Rt. 3. Knebel fled on foot but surrendered when a K-9 unit was called and was arrested.

Officer Elliott told WGEL the door to the ATM in Pocahontas was opened, but nothing was stolen. Knabel was reportedly in possession of a lot of computer equipment and many keys and it is believed he was attempting to put a scanning device on the ATM.

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic told WGEL Knebel was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Lawrenceville, Kansas, and he was wanted on numerous felony warrants from multiple states. Knebel is facing several charges in Madison County stemming from Thursday’s incident and may face additional charges in Bond County. He is currently in the Madison County Jail on $100,000 bond.