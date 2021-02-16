Auxiliary Donates $300,000 To HSHS Holy Family Hospital

The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary has done it again!

The Auxiliary recently presented the hospital a donation of $300,000, for the 2020 year.

Since 1957, the Auxiliary has raised over $7.4 million for the Greenville hospital.

The recent donation will assist the hospital in upgrading its cardiac monitor system and patient safety monitoring. Upgraded equipment will communicate across all nursing units, allowing patients to be monitored throughout the hospital, as they are cared for.

The new equipment will be less invasive while elevating the cardiac care provided.

Kelly Sager, Holy Family Hospital president and CEO, said, “We are extremely grateful to our Auxiliary members for their dedication and loyalty to our hospital and the community we serve.

The Auxiliary consists of over 200 members. Along with planning and organizing fundraising events, it also runs the hospital’s gift shop and operates the HSHS Holy Family Thrift Shop. Volunteers also serve the hospital by staffing the surgery desk and serving as lobby hosts and hostesses.

Marian Embry, director of volunteer services, praised the Auxiliary volunteers for their efforts in making the donation possible. She added, “We are also thankful to our community members who continue to support the Thrift Shop with their donations of items and their loyalty.”

To learn more about becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, contact Embry at 618-690-3525.