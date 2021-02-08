BCSD Named In Scam Attempt

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a scam attempt that is impacting local residents.

The scam involves a caller reporting that your internet service will be disrupted if you don’t pay a specific amount of money. The caller ID shows that the call is coming from the Bond County Sheriff’s Department.

The call is definitely not originating from the sheriff’s department and if you get a call like that you should hang up.

If you think you have been a victim of this or any other scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.