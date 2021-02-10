BNB To Cover Sports Video Costs For Fans

Due to the pandemic situation, the number of fans allowed to watch high school basketball and junior high basketball and volleyball is limited.

Cameras, courtesy of the NFHS Network, have been installed at the Greenville and Mulberry Grove gyms to provide video of games.

NFHS normally charges a fee to see the games.

It was just announced that Bradford National Bank is sponsoring free access to Comets home games, plus Mulberry Grove Eagles and Aces home contests this basketball season.

Fans wanting to access the NFHS video free for home games can go to the Greenville HS Comets and Mulberry Grove Twitter accounts for information on how to create an account.

WGEL is broadcasting all Comets and Lady Comets home games, and those broadcasts accompany the NFHS video.