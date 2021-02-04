Board of Adjustments Recommends Garage Variance

The Greenville Board of Adjustments met last week to consider a variance request from Jace Keaster of Tee Lane.

Following a public hearing, the board members voted to recommend to the city council that the variance be granted.

Keaster is seeking a variance from the maximum garage size allowed in Greenville’s Unified Development Code.

The Board of Adjustments recommends the garage be built within the mandated setbacks, be constructed of comparable materials so it matches the house, and the maximum size not exceed 25 by 50 feet.

The city council will consider the recommendation at its February 9 meeting.

Last month, the council followed the recommendation of the Board of Adjustments to allow Kirsten Kell a variance to construct a single-family home, at a lot smaller than the minimum standard requirement, on an unaddressed parcel along Franklin Avenue.