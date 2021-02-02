Bond County COVID Vaccine Update

The Bond County Health Department issued an update on the COVID-19 vaccination process in Bond County on Monday.

According to the health department, vaccinations are being administered to residents several times each week as supply allows. The number of vaccines administered changes daily and can be viewed, along with other vaccine information at the following site: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata?county=Bond

The health department is providing regular vaccine clinics both onsite and offsite. Residents wishing to be vaccinated can register via the online link located at www.bchd.us or the BCHD Facebook page. As vaccine becomes available, appointments will be scheduled until everyone wishing to be vaccinated have been vaccinated. Vaccine supply is limited, but officials say they are beginning to see more become available. In addition to clinics at the health department, they have partnered with HSHS Holy Family Hospital to expand their ability to provide as many vaccines as possible each week. Officials report their goal is to get vaccines into the arms of county residents as soon as they receive it.

The State of Illinois vaccination plan, along with targeted populations and phases can be viewed here: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccine-plan-overview. Bond County is currently working through Phases 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare personnel, long term care and other congregate facilities, individuals aged 65 and older and frontline essential workers.