Bond County SWCD Annual Meeting & Election

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled its annual meeting for this month.

District Executive Director Emily Hartmann said social distancing and COVID-19 health precautions will be observed at the meeting, to be held Friday, February 26, at the Bradford Room in downtown Greenville. There will be no meal this year. The election of directors will be held. One difference this year is that the Gehrig Scholarship winner will be announced in March.

There will be limited indoor capacity and masks will be required.