Carlyle Lake Increasing Downstream Releases

As of 1:00 p.m. on Monday,1 February 2021 the pool elevation at Carlyle Lake was 444.58 feet, referenced to the National Geodetic Vertical Datum (NGVD). The current release rate is approximately 3,750 cubic feet per second (cfs). The inflow for Sunday, 31 January 2021 was approximately 10,260 day second feet (dsf). With current precipitation on the ground, Carlyle Lake is forecasted to crest at 445.5 feet NGVD on Wednesday, 3 February 2021. Releases will be increased to 6,000 cfs by Friday, 5 February 2021.

The Corps of Engineers continues to work closely with their partners, the Carlyle Lake Association, Mid-Kaskaskia River Association and the Okaw River Basin Coalition to monitor the situation.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.