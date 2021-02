The Bond County Health Department announced this morning that they will NOT be offering rapid testing on Wednesday, February 24,at the Farm Heritage Museum as originally announced.

The cancellation is because the Illinois Department of Public Health will be conducting COVID-19 tests Wednesday (Feb. 24) at the Bond County Fairgrounds from 8 AM to 4 PM. The IDPH tests are not rapid tests, and results will take a few days to arrive. The testing is free and you must have a valid telephone number.