City of Greenville Declares Snow Emergency

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner has declared a Snow Emergency for the city. During a snow emergency, no vehicles are to be parked on a snow emergency route as they must remain open for snow removal.
Snow routes in Greenville include both sides of the following roadways:
All of College Ave.
Eastern Ave. between College & Asbury
Elm St. from Louis Latzer Dr. to Walnut Street
Fourth St. between College & Franklin
Grigg St. from Walnut St. to Illinois Route 140
Hena St. from Asbury to Vine
All of Idler Lane
All of Main St.
Second St. between Beaumont & Harris
Third St. between Franklin & Oak
This snow emergency will be in effect through 6:00 AM Tuesday, February 16.