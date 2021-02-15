City of Greenville Declares Snow Emergency

Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner has declared a Snow Emergency for the city. During a snow emergency, no vehicles are to be parked on a snow emergency route as they must remain open for snow removal.

Snow routes in Greenville include both sides of the following roadways:

All of College Ave.

Eastern Ave. between College & Asbury

Elm St. from Louis Latzer Dr. to Walnut Street

Fourth St. between College & Franklin

Grigg St. from Walnut St. to Illinois Route 140

Hena St. from Asbury to Vine

All of Idler Lane

All of Main St.

Second St. between Beaumont & Harris

Third St. between Franklin & Oak

This snow emergency will be in effect through 6:00 AM Tuesday, February 16.