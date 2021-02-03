City Of Vandalia Found Not Liable In Fatal 2014 Train Accident

The City of Vandalia has been found not liable in a lawsuit over the fatal train accident that occurred at the 6th and Main Street crossing in Vandalia on October 30, 2014.

The accident happened prior to the annual Vandalia Lions Club Halloween parade and claimed the life of Crystal Anna, of Greenville, and her children, Abbie Wisnasky, Drake Wisnasky, and Alyssa Sewell

The City of Vandalia, CSX Railroad, and the Lions Club were named in a lawsuit filed by the Anna family.

CSX settled with the family for an undisclosed amount and the Lions Club and City of Vandalia were found not liable by a judge in Fayette County Court.

During a recent city council meeting, Vandalia Mayor Rick Gottman praised the city employees involved the city’s part of the litigation over the accident, and attorney Charles Pierce who was working on the city’s behalf, and Illinois Risk Management.