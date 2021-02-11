City Opposes Criminal Justice Bill

As the Bond County Board did earlier this month, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night to send a letter to Governor Pritzker and urge him to veto the recently passed Criminal Justice Bill.

During the discussion, Chief of Police Scott Workman talked about how the bill, as written, adversely affects law enforcement.

When asked what was positive in the bill, Chief Workman responded, “We haven’t found anything.”

City Manager Dave Willey said there have already been conversations about bills to correct defects in the bill in question.

The council’s resolution directs Willey to send the letter to the governor.

The council wants to gather stakeholders to work on a new Criminal Justice bill.