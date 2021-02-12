Council Action On Attorney Pay & Band Board

Following a closed session Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution to increase the pay of its attorney, Patrick Schaufelberger.

Mayor Alan Gaffner told WGEL the attorney’s pay has been the same the past 10 years. He added a survey of comparable cities was conducted and it was found the rate paid by Greenville was low.

The council increased the monthly retainer to $1,500 which includes seven and one-half hours of work. More than the seven and one-half hours, which usually occurs each month, will be paid at $200 per hour.

Previously, the monthly retainer had been $600 then $150 per hour.

Schaufelberger has been the Greenville city attorney about 20 years.

Also last Tuesday, the council approved appointments to the Band Board that had been recommended by Mayor Gaffner. New members are Shawn Cox and Diana Kuhl-Troemel.

Lisa Stephens was appointed as the council’s representative on the band Board.