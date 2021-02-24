County Board Opts In For Recycling Program

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board decided to opt into an Illinois recycling program, allowed by the Consumer Electronics Recycling Act of 2019.

The action allows electronics recycling events to be held in the county, but does not require the county to do so. In addition, there are no costs for the program, which is known as CERA.

The act does require manufacturers of electronic devices to provide financial support.

For several years, the City of Greenville has sponsored an annual electronics recycling event.

Greenville officials spoke at Tuesday’s meeting in support of the county joining CERA before the March 1 deadline.

City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson said the city would plan on two events a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Once again, the program could be used beginning in 2022.

Since the city’s Public Works Department employees have experience from past recycling events, they would continue to operate the bi-annual ones.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said there is no doubt the public desires such events. He said past offerings have been very popular with residents of Bond County and beyond. He said there would be no difficulty in meeting the requirements of the program.

There are 17 electronic devices that manufacturers are responsible for recycling under the program, including televisions and computers.

Greenville has scheduled its 2021 electronics recycling event for March 26 and 27.