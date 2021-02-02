County Board Passes Resolution On Crime Bill

The Bond County Board has taken action to ask Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto the criminal justice bill recently passed by the state legislature.

The board unanimously approved a resolution requesting the veto.

During Tuesday morning’s board meeting, Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association are both on board and contacting the governor in opposition of the bill. Sheriff Leitschuh said the bill, “drastically takes away our ability to police.”

Click below to hear more from the sheriff:

Board Chairman Adam Boudouris pointed out the criminal justice bill was over six hundred pages and lawmakers only had six hours to read it. He also said the law enforcement community and state’s attorney were not consulted in the creation of the bill.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

Law enforcement officials and state’s attorneys throughout Illinois have spoken out against the bill.