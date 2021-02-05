County COVID Total Up To 1,966

The Bond County Health Department announced ten more positive COVID-19 cases Thursday and Friday. That brings the county total to date to 1,966. Four of the new positives were from Greenville University.

The death toll in Bond County from coronavirus is up to 21.

A total of 37,135 tests have been administered in Bond County to individuals aged less than one to 106. Positive cases have been reported among those aged less than one to 98.

The Bond County Health Department was scheduled to administer 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.