County Seeking Zoning Administrator Applicants

The Bond County Board is still accepting letters of interest and resumes for the part-time zoning administrator position.

It was announced at Tuesday’s meeting, three people had already applied and there is one application for the secretary’s position. Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert told WGEL the board has decided it will not have a secretary and the new zoning administrator will do his or her own paperwork.

Tuesday morning, board members agreed to accept letters and resumes through 4 p.m. February 11. They can be delivered to the county clerk’s office.

Ed Doll has resigned as zoning administrator, but will remain there until a replacement is hired. Diane Bingham resigned as the office’s secretary.