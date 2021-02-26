COVID Vaccine Stats For Bond, Clinton & Fayette Counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that, as of Thursday, February 26, a total of 3,198 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Bond County.

730 people in Bond County have been fully vaccinated, which represents 4.39% of Bond County’s total population.

In Clinton County, 9,119 first doses of the vaccine have been administered. 2,770 Clinton County residents have been fully vaccinated, or 7.36% of the county.

Fayette County has administered 2,613 doses of the first shot. 686 people are fully vaccinated in Fayette County, representing 3.2% of the total population.