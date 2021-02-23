Dates Announced For Spring City Events

The City of Greenville has announced the dates for spring events.

Another electronics recycling collection will be March 26 and 27 at the Greenville Public Works yard off South Fourth Street. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

City officials report COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for the 2021 program, such as social distancing.

The drop-off area is set up so residents with items can drive in and city employees will remove items from the vehicle without the driver needing to get out.

Since it costs the city to take some items, it will assess a $10 disposal fee for all televisions and monitors that are not flat screen or LED models.

The Greenville city-wide yard sale is scheduled for April 23 and 24 and spring cleanup week is April 26 through April 30.