Downtown Water Line Installation Complete

The installation of the new water line, along North Second Street, between Oak and College avenues in downtown Greenville, has been completed.

Bill Grider, superintendent of the Greenville Public Works Department, reported water hookups were completed Tuesday, and everyone is very pleased about the increased water pressure they now have.

A one-inch water line was replaced with an eight-inch water main.

Grider said as soon as the weather cooperates, concrete patching will be done on the sidewalk area, then the section of the street, that was cut out to lay the new line, will be patched.

The new water line also provides much more water for fire protection.