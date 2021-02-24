Federal PPP Targets Small Businesses

The City of Greenville is advising small business owners that the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is targeting those businesses in the next two weeks.

From now through March 9, the Small Business Administration is assisting businesses with fewer than 20 employees for forgivable PPP loans, based on SBA guidelines.

Banks in Greenville are very familiar with the PPP process and have been busy processing applications for the second round of the program.

Bank officials have indicated the process is straight forward and does not require a lot of time.

City officials encourage sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals to contact their banker for assistance during this special application period through March 9.