FNB Announces January Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of January’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees.

The January Students of the Month are:

Leo Krueger, Vandalia High School, nominated by Cheri Lux

Brooke Benhoff, Ramsey High School, nominated by Doug Thurnau

Lucas Barnes, Patoka High School, nominated by Nicole Gebke and Amanda Stratmann

Molly Harnetiaux, Greenville High School, nominated by Kara Harris and Theresa Lindell

Blake Harnetiaux, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Karla Rogers (pictured above)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.