FNB Community Bank Scholarships

The FNB Community Bank is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors in Bond County.

One Greenville High School senior and one Mulberry Grove High School senior will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Applications are available at school guidance offices or may be downloaded at the bank’s website, TheFNB.com. Scholarships are listed under the “trust” tab.

Applications must be received no later than April 1.

A scholarship, in memory of Brett Schewe, is also available to Mulberry Grove High School seniors. Schewe was a member of the Class of 2015 and was active in FFA.

Applicants for the $1,000 scholarship must be attending an accredited college or technical school as a full-time student this fall. Completed applications and essays must be returned to the guidance office by 3 p.m. March 1.