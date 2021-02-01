Get Your Face In The Crowd With Comets Fan Cutouts

When basketball and girls volleyball action begins soon at Greenville High School, fan seating will be limited due to the pandemic.

The Comets Sports Boosters Club is conducting a fundraiser so at least your photo can be at the games.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat told WGEL the program is a fun way to see fans in the stand and raise money for the Comets Sports Boosters.

Alstat said you can find more info on the Comets social media pages or you can visit BCCU2.org, click RevTrak. You’ll find a Sports Boosters tab where you can place an order. Then you email a photo to Joe and Johnson Signs & Designs will make the cutouts.

The photo cutouts are $31. Purchases need to be made before this Friday.