GFPD Called For Hot Brakes On I-70

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were out in the cold Sunday afternoon when an alarm was received at 12:52.

A truck driver noticed a problem and pulled off Interstate 70 at the Rt. 127 exit, stopping on the eastbound exit ramp.

It was reported as a tire fire on a semi trailer, but when fire personnel arrived they saw no fire, but noticed brakes on the trailer were hot.

Assistant Chief Jim Sutton said water was used to cool down the brakes. He reported the Illinois Department of Transportation was requested to send workers to the scene and apply salt to the pavement where the water posed a threat of turning to ice due to the cold temperature.