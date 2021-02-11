GHS National Honor Society Induction

Due to the pandemic, last year’s National Honor Society induction program at Greenville High School was postponed.

The school conducted the program Tuesday evening in the high school auditorium.

Officially inducted were Leno Caldieraro, Joely Craver, Cainan Grove, Molly Harnetiaux, Trista Kinkel, Noel Lyons, Gwynith Mitchell, Emma Nord, William Sussenbach, Abigail Wall, Kyra Wells, Morgan Wilderman, and Taylor Wilds.

Kinkel was a senior last year and graduated with the Class of 2020.

All other students are seniors this school year.