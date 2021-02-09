Greenville Chamber New Resident Welcome Packets

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is putting together a “New Resident Welcome Packet” for Bond County.

It will include promotional items, coupons and informational materials from Chamber members.

Packets are scheduled to be available in early March. Businesses interested in the program should contact the Chamber of Commerce by February 20 to join the organization and have items included in the first round of packets.

Included in the packets will be a directory of chamber members that newcomers to the county can reference for goods and services, and a listing of annual events.

They will be placed with real estate offices, utility offices and at Greenville University.