Greenville Public Library Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Even though access to the Greenville Public Library is limited due to the pandemic, the library wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with patrons.

Jo Keillor, library director, told WGEL the library has chosen Friday, February 12 to observe Valentine’s Day since the holiday actually falls on a Sunday. She said everyone who schedules an appointment to pick up items on Friday will receive a Valentine’s treat bag with a bookmark and some candy.

The library will begin accepting appointments on Friday, February 5. Call 664-3115.

Treat bag pickup will be February 12.