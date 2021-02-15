GU Signs Numerous Articulation Agreements

Greenville University is continuing to assist students in the transfer process.

Within the last six months, the university has signed first-year articulation agreements with Elgin Community College, St. Louis Community College and Triton College, and added to existing agreements with Kaskaskia College, Lake Land College, Lewis and Clark College, and Richland College.

The agreements allow a student to start coursework at one of those institutions, and easily transfer associate degree credits to Greenville University to complete a four-year degree and graduate from G.U.

Greenville University has over 80 agreements with nine regional colleges, covering a variety of majors.