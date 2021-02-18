Health Board President Addresses County Board

At Thursday morning’s Bond County Board meeting, Dr. Tom Dawdy, president of the Bond County Health Board, spoke about the current COVID-19 situation in Bond County.

He said the good news is Bond County’s positivity rate has been around 1.7 percent.

Many people are waiting to get the vaccine, and Dr. Dawdy talked about the process that must be followed to obtain it. He said the county has a good agreement with HSHS Holy Family Hospital, but the main concern is still getting enough doses. He said the county requests a certain number of doses for the week, usually on Thursday. The county is then notified whether or not they will receive the requested doses. Moderna vaccines come to the county via UPS, but the Pfizer vaccine must be picked up in Belleville.

Click below to hear more:

He mentioned all health departments in Illinois have been advised that the priority is going to be on second doses for a while, so there won’t be as many first doses shipped for a few weeks.

Click below to hear his comments:

Immunizations are being given for those in Phase 1B, which includes those 565 and older.

Bond County residents wanting to get on the contact list should register on the Bond County Health Department’s website. Dawdy said the health department can also be contacted by phone at 664-1442.