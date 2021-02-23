Health Board Talks Finances & COVID Vaccine Stats

In their meeting this week, Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the Bond County Board of Health the department saw a decrease in its overall cash balance of $16,751.53 for the month of January. He also reported reimbursements were paid to the department in February for the CURES and Contact Tracing grants in the amount of $239,118.91. Eifert noted that the dental, mental health and hospice programs have experienced improved financial performance.

2,815 doxes of the COVID-19 have been administered in Bond County to date. 580 individuals have been fully vaccinated with two doses. This equates to 3.49% of the population being fully vaccinated. Eifert said the health department is receiving 200 new doses of vaccine to distribute each week, but he remains hopeful this will increase as the federal and state governments roll out additional vaccine.

The board also discussed a vacancy on the board. Emily Korte of Pocahontas has expressed interest in filling that vacancy and the board voted unanimously to recommend to the county board that she be appointed to fill the position.