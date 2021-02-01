High School Sports Update

The start and end dates for high school sports in Illinois have been designated by the Illinois High School Association.

Once Region 4, which includes Bond and Clinton counties, advances to Phase 4, boys and girls basketball games can begin. Greenville High School and Roxana are the only South Central Conference schools in Region 4. The others can begin play once they complete the required seven practice dates, which means they can have games this weekend.

All basketball will end on March 13 and there will be no post season tournaments.

Football practices can begin March 3 with the first game allowed March 19. The final game can be played April 24.

For girls’ volleyball, practices open March 8 and games can be played after seven days of practice. That season ends April 24.

There will be no state series for football and girls volleyball.

For all spring sports, including baseball, girls’ soccer, softball, boys’ tennis and track and field, practices begin April 5 and competitions can start after seven days of practice. Those seasons end June 19.

The IHSA board is considering state series for those spring sports.

Cheerleading will have a virtual state series on March 6 and 12.

Revised sports schedules can be seen on the Greenville High School website.