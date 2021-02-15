Highland Man Escapes Injury In I-270 Crash

Illinois State Police report a two vehicle accident Saturday on Interstate 270 westbound at Milepost 1 in Madison County.

27 year old Timothy Frubee, of St. Louis, was traveling west on 270 at 11:32 AM in the left lane. A second vehicle, driven by 58 year old Thomas Wakeen, of Highland, was also heading west on 270 in the right lane. Frubee attempted to pass Wakeen and lost control of his vehicle, striking Wakeen’s vehicle on the driver’s side front fender.

Frubee was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. Wakeen was not hurt.