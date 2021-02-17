Hospital & Health Department Partner For Vaccine Distribution

In partnership with the Bond County Health Department (BCHD), HSHS Holy Family Hospital safely and efficiently hosted three vaccine clinics recently for community members in Phase 1b.

Phase 1b focuses on those who are 65 years old and older and essential workers including:

First responders

Educators (congregate child care, pre-K through 12th grade)

Food processing plants

Veterinary health

Livestock services and agriculture

Manufacturing

Correction workers and inmates

Grocery store workers

Shelters/adult day care.

“It was great to see the community members excited about getting the vaccine,” shared Kelly Sager, president and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “We held three clinics over two and a half days and administered 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. We are so grateful to be partnering with the Bond County Health Department to help vaccinate our neighbors and friends to protect them from the virus.”

Residents wishing to be vaccinated can register via the online link located at www.bchd.us or the BCHD Facebook page. As vaccine becomes available, appointments will be scheduled. HSHS Holy Family Hospital will continue to support the efforts of the health department as needed.

Sager added, “We thank the public for choosing to get vaccinated and appreciate everyone’s patience as Holy Family Hospital and other health entities work together to get the vaccine out to our communities.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit hshs.org/HolyFamily/covid-vaccine.