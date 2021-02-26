HSHS Holy Family Hospital Receives Accreditation

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to HSHS Holy Family Hospital laboratory in Greenville, Illinois based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

The facility’s Chief Nursing Officer Teresa Cornelius was recently advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Holy Family Hospital’s laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“Holy Family’s laboratory team is dedicated to serving our community with the highest quality and safety standards,” said Cornelius. “Receiving this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to providing quality care, close to home.”

Holy Family Hospital’s President and CEO Kelly Sager shared, “I am extremely proud of our laboratory colleagues for achieving this national recognition, especially during a highly demanding time throughout this pandemic. I am continually impressed as to how they rise to the challenges despite the demands while at the same time providing highly accurate results to our providers in a timely manner,” she said. “It is another reason that the community can trust us as their first choice for quality health care.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.