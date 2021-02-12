IL 127 / IL 140 West Of Greenville To Be Restricted For Work

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that IL Rt. 127/IL Rt. 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, two tenths of a mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, weather permitting.

Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.