ISP “Move Over” Enforcement

Illinois State Police will conduct statewide enforcement details over the next several weeks to enforce violations of the Move Over Law or Scott’s Law, plus all distracted driving violations.

All drivers must change lanes on an interstate when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and a stationary vehicle with its hazard lights activated.

The law also states, if changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, by reducing the speed of their vehicle and leave a safe distance until passing that unit.

Distracted driving laws include the prohibition of reading and sending text messages or communications and from browsing the Internet, drivers under age 19 are not allowed to use any cell phone, even hands-free; all drivers are banned from using a cell phone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones, and school bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cell phone.

In addition, it is illegal to use a cell phone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

A driver violating the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for the first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the driver’s license of the offender will be suspended for a period of six months to two years.