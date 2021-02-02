It’s Not Too Late To Join The HSHS Holy Family Foundation Virtual Trivia Night

The HSHS Holy Family Foundation will host a virtual trivia night this Friday, February 5, from 7 to 9 PM via Zoom, and you can still get tickets to participate.

Kelly Sager, President & CEO at HSHS Holy Family Hospital told WGEL the virtual trivia night will go to improve foundation funding for the hospital, including the emergency department or inpatient unit. She also said some of the funds will finish off the renovation project in the hospital’s surgery department.

Click below to hear more:

Tickets for the event are $15 per person, with a maximum of eight people per team. You can sign up as an individual or as a team of eight or less. Tickets are available for purchase online at hshsholyfamily.org/trivia.

Sager told us the prizes for the winning teams will be a variety of gift cards to local businesses. Sager said the whole event is meant to elevate what’s happening in our community and supporting the community by eating and shopping local and keeping your healthcare local.

Click below to hear her comments:

Joining virtual trivia is easy from any computer or smart phone device. Registration is open through 5 PM Thursday, February 4, at hshsholyfamily.org/trivia.

For more information, call Emily Wilson at 690-3404.

You can hear our full interview with Kelly Sager and Emily Wilson, the major gift officer for the HSHS Holy Family Foundation,below: